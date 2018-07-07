  1. Home
2018/07/07 11:24
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 90 353 59 119 .337
Betts Bos 69 265 67 89 .336
Segura Sea 81 337 60 112 .332
JMartinez Bos 84 323 62 106 .328
Simmons LAA 77 286 42 90 .315
MMachado Bal 86 332 43 103 .310
MDuffy TB 71 281 26 87 .310
Rosario Min 84 336 58 104 .310
Trout LAA 88 304 67 94 .309
Brantley Cle 75 305 47 94 .308
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Judge, New York, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; Gallo, Texas, 21; Stanton, New York, 21; MMachado, Baltimore, 21.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 73; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Gattis, Houston, 61; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 61; Lowrie, Oakland, 59; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 59; MMachado, Baltimore, 59; KDavis, Oakland, 57; Judge, New York, 57; Mazara, Texas, 56.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 13-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-2; Porcello, Boston, 10-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 10-3; McCullers, Houston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-2; 2 tied at 9-4.