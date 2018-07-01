'Treasures of the Natural World' exhibit opens in Taipei 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Natural History Museum of London has opened a special exhibit in Taipei as part of their “Treasures of the Natural World” exhibition tour.



Until September 19, over 200 items selected from the Museum’s collection for their “scientific, historic and cultural importance” are on display at the Chiang Kai Shek Memorial in Taipei.



The exhibit opened this week on July 3 at the CKS Memorial’s udnFunlife area, and is the third stop of the exhibition tour.



According to the official Press Release, the collection aims present artifacts that have led to and can help trace some of the most significant scientific discoveries since the Enlightenment in Europe.

Many of the items on display have “changed how we see the world” and offer “historic tales of adventure, and provide insights into some of the world's greatest scientific minds.”

Some of the notable items on display include personal notes from Charles Darwin that inspired the theory of evolution. Other items include a Martian meteorite that is estimated to be 11 million years old and the bones of an iguanodon that spurred enlightenment era research on dinosaurs.



The Director of the Natural History Museum, Sir Michael Dixon is quoted as saying: