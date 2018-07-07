  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/07 10:46
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 68 260 66 88 .338
Altuve Hou 89 349 57 116 .332
Segura Sea 81 337 60 112 .332
JMartinez Bos 83 318 60 104 .327
Simmons LAA 77 286 42 90 .315
MDuffy TB 71 281 26 87 .310
Trout LAA 88 304 67 94 .309
Brantley Cle 75 305 47 94 .308
MMachado Bal 85 328 42 101 .308
Rosario Min 83 332 57 102 .307
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Judge, New York, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Gallo, Texas, 21; Stanton, New York, 21; Betts, Boston, 21; MMachado, Baltimore, 21.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 61; Lowrie, Oakland, 59; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 59; MMachado, Baltimore, 59; Gattis, Houston, 57; KDavis, Oakland, 57; Judge, New York, 57; Mazara, Texas, 56.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 13-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-2; Porcello, Boston, 10-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-2; McCullers, Houston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-4.