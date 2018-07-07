Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|Detroit
|020
|000
|01x—3
|5
|0
Colon and Chirinos; Zimmermann, Jimenez (9) and McCann. W_Zimmermann 4-0. L_Colon 5-6. Sv_Jimenez (3). HRs_Texas, Choo (17). Detroit, McCann (5), Jones (7).
___
|New York
|001
|010
|000—2
|5
|1
|Toronto
|050
|000
|01x—6
|11
|1
Gray, Hale (3), Shreve (8) and Romine; Gaviglio, Biagini (5), Loup (7), Oh (7), Axford (8), Clippard (9) and Martin. W_Biagini 1-5. L_Gray 5-7. HRs_New York, Hicks (16). Toronto, Smoak (12).
___
|Oakland
|110
|010
|100—
|4
|11
|1
|Cleveland
|013
|020
|40x—10
|10
|0
Blackburn, Petit (5), Pagan (7), Casilla (7), Hatcher (8) and Lucroy; Carrasco, Rzepczynski (6), McAllister (6), Perez (7), Ramirez (7), Otero (8) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 9-5. L_Blackburn 2-3. HRs_Oakland, Olson (19), Fowler (6).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|2
|New York
|001
|000
|004—5
|6
|0
Stanek, Yarbrough (3), Kolarek (5), Castillo (6), Alvarado (8), Roe (8) and Ramos, Sucre; deGrom, Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_Familia 4-4. L_Roe 1-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (3). New York, Bautista (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|210
|000—3
|9
|1
|Chicago
|000
|010
|010—2
|8
|0
Mahle, Lorenzen (7), Crockett (8), R.Iglesias (8) and Casali; Montgomery, R.Rosario (6), Edwards (7), Farrell (8), Wilson (9) and Contreras. W_Mahle 7-6. L_Montgomery 3-3. Sv_R.Iglesias (17).
___
|Miami
|001
|010
|000—2
|9
|1
|Washington
|000
|200
|001—3
|8
|0
Straily, Ziegler (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto; G.Gonzalez, Miller (6), Kintzler (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Kieboom, Severino. W_Doolittle 3-2. L_Barraclough 0-3. HRs_Washington, Reynolds (8).