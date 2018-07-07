Pompeo seeks clarity in denuclearization talks with NKorea

From left, aide Lisa Kenna, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Alex Wong, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, second from right, greets Kim Yong Chol, second from left, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, second from right, greets Kim Yong Chol, second from left, North Korean senior ruling party official and former
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, rear right, and Kim Yong Chol, front center, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence
The motorcade carrying U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo drives towards Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday, July 6, 2018.
Members of the North Korean military salute the motorcade carrying U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as it makes its way to the Park Hwa Guest House
The Ryugyong Hotel is visible on the horizon from a window of the motorcade carrying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as it makes its way to the Park Hw
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Kim Yong Chol, right, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, meet a
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a meeting with Kim Yong Chol, North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chie
The motorcade carrying U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo drives towards Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday, July 6, 2018.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, second from left, is greeted by North Korean Director of the United Front Department Kim Yong Chol as he arrives
North Korean landscape is visible from the window of the plane carrying U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as it arrives at Sunan International Airpo
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has opened a second day of talks with senior North Korean officials, with both sides saying they need clarity on the parameters of an agreement to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.
On his third trip to Pyongyang since April and his first since last month's historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Pompeo was meeting on Saturday with Kim Yong Chol, a senior ruling party official. Both said they needed to "clarify" certain elements of their previous discussions, but provided no detail.
A senior U.S official said they had on Friday agreed to create working groups on planning, policy implementation, and verification of what North Korea will be prepared to do under any agreement reached.
___
Lee reported from Tokyo.