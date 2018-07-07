Massive New Water Play Area, Splashwater Island, Opens at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2018--Today, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord, the Most Thrilling Waterpark in Northern California, officially opened its biggest new attraction in the past 10 years — Splashwater Island. The addition of this multi-dimensional, tropical, interactive water play structure for kids and families is the next phase of the overall park transformation and rebranding that preceded the attraction’s opening.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180706005466/en/

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord opened its biggest new attraction in over a decade on July 6, 2018, Splashwater Island, a colossal water play structure featuring over 100 water play elements including a gigantic tipping bucket to get guests drenched. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a world-renowned leader in thrills and innovation, Six Flags has taken this park to the next level with the new Splashwater Island, ” said Park President, Don McCoy. “Our guest experience is greatly enhanced by all the new improvements, brightly painted waterslides, and fun, whimsical theming we’ve added all around the park.”

Thrilling Splashwater Island elements include:

More than 100 water play features to explore; An interactive maze of varying platforms and net structures; Dozens of spouting geysers, spraying fountains, jets, and waterfalls; Nine open and enclosed slides with 600 feet of sliding fun; and A super-sized tipping bucket that has guests in gleeful anticipation of being drenched.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord offers more than 35 attractions, including the region’s largest wave pool and the longest lazy river, along with high-thrill attractions like Break Point Plunge and the Big Kahuna.

2018 Combo Season Passes and Memberships are now available for Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. Members can now enjoy priority park entry and tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise purchases. Members also receive skip-the-line passes, sneak previews and extended ride times on some of their favorite rides and attractions. More information, visit sixflags.com/hurricaneharborconcord.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.4 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

