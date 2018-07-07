NBA Summer League in Las Vegas begins, Ayton in action

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The biggest summer league in NBA history is underway.

No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns will be the top attraction Friday at the start of the NBA Summer League, where all 30 franchises will be represented for the first time in a tournament that stretches through July 17. The Suns play Dallas later Friday night, part of a 10-game schedule on opening day at UNLV.

Leagues in Sacramento and Salt Lake City ended Thursday, with about 85,000 tickets sold over three days of play in each of those cities. More than 125,000 fans went to the games in Las Vegas a year ago.

Friday's summaries:

ROCKETS 92, PACERS 89

Trevon Duval scored 20 points and the rookie out of Duke also had three rebounds and two assists for Houston in his summer league debut. Former UCLA point guard Aaron Holiday, the younger brother of NBA guards Jrue and Justin, had a game-high 23 points for Indiana.

PELICANS 90, RAPTORS 77

Trevon Bluiett came off the bench for New Orleans and scored a game-high 24 points. The 6-foot-5 guard out of Xavier, who went undrafted last month, was 6 for 8 from 3-point range and had six rebounds and two assists.

___

