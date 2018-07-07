Ella Mai makes first Essence Festival appearance Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R&B singer-songwriter Ella Mai's meteoric rise up the charts and in fans' hearts brings her to the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

The 23-year-old London-born singer has never attended the festival, which for 24 years has celebrated all aspects of black culture, but she says she's "super excited to attend and perform" at the coveted event.

Her performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT Saturday in one of the Superlounges — an intimate club-like space set up inside the cavernous halls of the Superdome.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Ella Mai said she's still wrapping her head around the success of her platinum hit single, "Boo'd Up," which is currently No. 7 on the Billboard Top 100 and has since been re-mixed with collaborations by rappers Nicki Minaj and Quavo of the Migos.