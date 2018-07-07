Mexico's president-elect will propose amnesty law

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The security advisers for Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador say amnesty legislation aimed at lessening violence will be developed with the input of crime victims and presented to the country's congress.

Alfonso Durazo has been proposed as the new administration's public security minister. He says that it will not be an amnesty given at the discretion of the president and that congress will have the final word.

Lopez Obrador won a landslide election victory July 1 and will take office Dec. 1. He met with the security members of his proposed Cabinet on Friday.

Olga Sanchez is the interior secretary nominee and she says the president-elect has made clear that Mexico's runaway violence will not be addressed with more violence. She says peace is the administration's objective.