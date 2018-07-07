Mejia conditionally allowed to return from drug ban in 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Jenrry Mejia has been granted conditional reinstatement from his lifetime drug suspension and could return for the 2019 season.

Mejia became the first player suspended for life under the drug program in February 2016 following his third positive test. He was allowed to apply for reinstatement one year later.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday that Mejia may participate in non-public workouts in the team's facilities after the All-Star break and will be eligible for a minor league rehabilitation assignment in mid-August.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball