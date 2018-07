CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Alex Hales smashed a six and a four in the final over to lead England to a series-tying 5-wicket victory against India in the second Twenty20 on Friday.

Hales made a match-winning 58 not out off 41 deliveries as the home team reached its target with two balls to spare.

Earlier, India chalked up 148-5 as captain Virat Kohli top-scored with 47 in 38 deliveries.

The last game in the series is in Bristol on Sunday.