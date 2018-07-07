Corbin and Hoagland Named GEICO Senior VPs

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2018--Pionne Corbin and Rick Hoagland have been promoted to senior vice presidents by the GEICO Board of Directors.

Corbin will manage the regional office in Lakeland, Fla., where she will be based, and oversee the company’s Southeast and Midwest regional offices and Centralized Services operation, all of which are in Macon, Ga. Hoagland will have oversight responsibilities for GEICO's business in New England, New York and New Jersey.

Since June 2016, Corbin had served as vice president of GEICO’s Buffalo, N.Y., regional office. She began her career with GEICO as a management intern at the Fredericksburg, Va., regional office in 1993. After completing the internship in 1996, she was named a claims service representative supervisor. Corbin then moved to the underwriting division, where she was a sales supervisor and then a service manager. In 2004, she managed the new business underwriting division and the re-underwriting division.

Corbin became operations manager of the commercial auto division in 2009 and director of the division in 2012. A year later, she became a GEICO officer, with her election to assistant VP of Buffalo underwriting operations. She became assistant VP of claims in 2015 and held that position until she was promoted to VP of the Buffalo region.

Corbin graduated cum laude from the University of Mary Washington with a B.A. in economics.

Hoagland joined GEICO in 1994 as a telephone claims representative in Fredericksburg. He advanced through several positions and was named a manager in 2002. Hoagland was later selected to complete the executive assistant program at GEICO headquarters in Chevy Chase, Md., and then became director of claims home office systems.

Hoagland was elected an officer in 2009 and managed claims operations for the Midwest region in Macon; later, he managed underwriting operations there.

In 2012, he was promoted to vice president of GEICO's companywide claims operations, and then went on to serve as VP for operations in New England and New Jersey. Four years later, Hoagland became regional VP of the company’s Long Island, N.Y., office.

Hoagland holds a B.B.A. in finance from The College of William and Mary.

