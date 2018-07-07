Cambodian surrogate moms charged with human trafficking

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Thirty-three pregnant Cambodian women hired to act as surrogate mothers who were arrested last month when police raided the illegal business have been formally charged with surrogacy and human trafficking offenses.

A Phnom Penh Municipal Court spokesman said the women were charged Friday under a law that specifically targets surrogacy as well as another covering a person who sells, buys or exchanges another person for the purpose of moving the person across borders .

Acting as an intermediary between an adoptive parent and a pregnant woman carries a penalty of one to six months in jail, and the human trafficking offense is punishable by seven to 15 years' imprisonment.

A Chinese man and four Cambodian women accused of managing the business were charged last week with the same offenses.