PetSmart Expands In-Store Events to Include Sample Saturdays, Camp Critters Series in Stores Nationwide

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2018--PetSmart ® is pleased to announce the expansion of its in-store events, known as PetSmart Parties, with the addition of Sample Saturdays and Camp Critters. The events are designed to provide pet parents and families with helpful guidance when it comes to caring for their pets.

Starting tomorrow, Saturday, July 7, Sample Saturdays will take place the first Saturday of every month at participating stores from 12–3 p.m.* During the events, pet parents and their dogs can learn about new food products and try free treat samples. Each month will focus on a different treat offering, such as freeze-dried, high protein or treats formulated specifically for senior dogs.

Camp Critters is a summertime educational series designed for children to teach them about fish and small animals.

Underwater Treasures Saturday, July 21 12–3 p.m. Children will receive a custom crown keepsake as they learn about fish.*

Small Pet Carnival Saturday, Aug. 18 12–3 p.m. Children can meet small pets such as hamsters, guinea pigs and birds while completing a scavenger hunt.

