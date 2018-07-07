Merkel Cell Carcinoma | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2018-- has announced its pipeline analysis report on the . The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat Merkel cell carcinoma.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Merkel cell carcinoma - market overview

Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) is a very rare type of skin cancer that develops when Merkel cells grow out of control. Merkel cells are present in the top layer of the skin and are involved in touch sensation. MCC was described for the first time as trabecular skin carcinoma in 1972. MCC is a rare but aggressive neuroendocrine skin cancer with frequent metastasis and death.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases , “MCC develops as a firm, rapidly enlarging, painless, and red-violet cutaneous nodule with a smooth surface. The site that gets affected by MCC most frequently is the head and neck region followed by the trunk and the limbs. MCC has been believed to be a cancer of immunogenic nature as it develops more often in patients with suppressed immunity because of human immunodeficiency virus infection and organ transplant in comparison with the people with adequate immunity.”

Merkel cell carcinoma: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the Merkel cell carcinoma market based on therapies employed (monotherapy, combination therapy, monotherapy/combination therapy, and unknown), RoA (oral, intravenous, intratumoral, parenteral, intralesional, intravenous + intratumoral/ intramuscular, and unknown), therapeutic modality (monoclonal antibody, small molecule, biological, oncolytic virus, and recombinant protein), targets for drugs under development (PD-L1, TLR, CD47, GITR, HDAC, IL-2, LAG-3, large-T cell antigen, MEK, mTOR, multitarget, NK cell, OX40, and unknown), and recruitment status (recruiting, active not recruiting, not yet recruiting, completed, terminated, and NA).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, around 38.89% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma are monotherapy.

In case of intravenous RoA, the drug substance is delivered directly into the vein. About 39% of the total molecules that are in the current pipeline are expected to be administered intravenously.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

