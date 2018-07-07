Insomnia| A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2018-- has announced its pipeline analysis report on the . The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat insomnia.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Insomnia: Market overview

Insomnia, a type of sleep disorder, is a medical condition of sleeplessness. Long sleep latency, frequent night-time awakenings, or delayed sleep time are some of the symptoms of insomnia. Factors such as high level of stress, emotional disorders, sedentary lifestyle, certain medical conditions, and financial distress might cause this sleeping disorder.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases , “There are several symptoms of insomnia, including difficulty falling asleep at night, waking up during the night, daytime tiredness or sleepiness, increased errors or accidents, and ongoing worries about sleep. According to a major research, normal adults require at least 7 hours of sleep every night. Short-term rest is characterized as under seven hours of rest for every 24-hour time frame.”

Insomnia: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the insomnia market based on therapies employed (monotherapy, combination therapy, and unknown), RoA (oral, inhalation, and unknown), therapeutic modalities (small molecule, protein, and unknown), targets for drugs under development (GABA receptor, orexin receptor, melatonin receptor, and unknown), MoA (dual orexin receptor antagonist, orexin OX2 agonist, melatonin agonist, GABA receptor modulator, and unknown), and recruitment status (recruiting, not yet recruiting, completed, and unknown).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, around 69% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of insomnia are monotherapy.

In case of oral RoA, the delivery of the drug substances is done through the mouth cavity. More than 81% of the total molecules that are in the current pipeline are expected to be administered orally.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

