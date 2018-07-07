Hurler Syndrome | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2018--Technavio has announced its pipeline analysis report on the . The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat Hurler syndrome.

Hurler syndrome: Market overview

Hurler syndrome is an autosomal recessive disorder, which is caused by the mutation in the iduronidase (IDUA) gene. The two common types of mutation observed in the IDUA gene are W402X and Q70X that consist of mutant alleles. Hurler syndrome is also called as mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPSI), which happens when the body lacks the alpha-L-iduronidase enzyme, which is needed to break down long chains of sugar molecules.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, “The body of people suffering from Hurler syndrome fails to produce an enzyme called lysosomal alpha-L-iduronidase. In the absence of this enzyme, GAGs get accumulated significantly, which will damage the organs, including the heart. Many companies are concentrating on developing molecules for the treatment of neurological complications such as Hurler syndromes.”

Hurler syndrome: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the Hurler syndrome market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and unknown), RoA (oral, intravenous, intraperitoneal, parenteral, subcutaneous, and unknown), therapeutic modality (gene therapy, small molecule, RNA, stem cell, cell therapy, enzyme, monoclonal antibody, and peptide), targets (hepatic cells, iduronidase gene and sirtuins, insulin receptor, and unknown), MoA (iduronidase replacement, enzyme replacement, cell replacement, and iduronidase gene modulator and sirtuins activator), and recruitment status (recruiting, active not recruiting, completed, and NA).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, around 63% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of Hurler syndrome are monotherapy.

In case of intravenous RoA, the drug substance is delivered directly into the vein. About 44% of the total molecules that are in the current pipeline are expected to be administered intravenously.

