Global Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp Market 2018-2022 | Focus on Forestry and Plantation Management to Promote Growth | Technavio

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the rise in consumption of tissue papers. The consumption of tissue papers has been increasing due to growing awareness of hygiene. The use of tissue paper will increase in household products such as bathroom toilet papers, wipes, paper towels, and other tissue products in the foodservice industry during the forecast period.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the focus on forestry and plantation management as one of the key emerging trends in the global bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market:

Global bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market: Focus on forestry and plantation management

Plantations and forest management is an essential part of the business models of many players in the market. Some of the players in the market are focusing on aligning their business activities to create sustainable business models that are based on renewable solutions. For example, integrated players have proprietary forest and plantation areas for the procurement of raw materials for pulp production. Such players focus on managing forest and plantation resources in a sustainable manner that conveys social and environmental responsibility.

“While the focus on plantation management is a key attribute of players operating in developing countries, several players in emerging countries are also focusing on sustainable business models for growth,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market into the following application (tissue paper, printing and writing paper, and specialties and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The tissue paper segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 44% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 37%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease during 2018-2022.

