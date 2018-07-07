Global Fluorometers Market 2018-2022| Rising Need for High-sensitivity Instruments to Boost Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2018--The global fluorometers market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180706005356/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fluorometers market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing need for high-sensitivity instruments. The importance of fluorescence measurement is increasing as it is sensitive and can ensure accurate and precise reading of materials. Fluorescence detection provides higher sensitivity than the other spectrophotometric methods, leading to greater detection abilities using lesser sample material.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of laser-induced fluorescence methods as one of the key emerging trends in the global fluorometers market:

Global fluorometers market: Laser-induced fluorescence methods

New technologies such as advanced laser fluorometry have been emerging as a major trend in the market. This approach will be gradually used in research laboratories for the characterization of different environments such as aquaculture, as the laser-induced fluorescence method provides multiple benefits. This technique is gaining importance in studying the structure of molecules, in detecting selective species, and flow virtualization and measurements.

“Laser fluorometers eliminate the need for sample filtration and storage as the laser allows configuration of larger quantities of laser excitation by emitting wavelengths that are longer than the excitation source. The technique also makes use of single and multi-wavelength excitation and provides increased nanometer laser excitation,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools.

Global fluorometers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global fluorometers market by end-user (healthcare industry and research laboratories and institutions) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 39%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to project the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180706005356/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY HEALTH RESEARCH OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/06/2018 01:14 PM/DISC: 07/06/2018 01:13 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180706005356/en