Global Breast Enhancement Products Market 2018-2022| Implementation of Innovative Technologies to Promote Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2018-- analysts forecast the global breast enhancement products market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180706005353/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global breast enhancement products market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increased focus on appearance among women is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . The importance of physical appearance has been increasing to gain acceptance in social situations and at the workplace. It also aids in boosting self-confidence and self-esteem, thereby resulting in the adoption of beautification products to improve physical appearance.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global breast enhancement products market is the implementation of innovative technologies:

Global breast enhancement products: Implementation of innovative technologies

The increased focus in the fields of personal care has led to advances in breast enhancement products such as breast massagers. The rapid advances in technology have encouraged the vendors to develop innovative products and upgrade their existing product portfolio to meet the increased demand for breast massagers. For instance, the breast massager offered by a major player comes with a red-light therapy to increase the oxygen-carrying capacity of blood.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “The iontophoresis function of breast massagers promotes the absorption of nutrients, transports hormones, and maintains the temperature of the breast massager at around 42 to assist hormone secretion and activate the renewal of cells. Thus, the availability of such innovative technologies has contributed to the increase in the demand for breast massagers for breast enhancement.”

Global breast enhancement products market: Segmentation analysis

The global breast enhancement products market research report provides market segmentation by distribution channel (retail stores and online stores) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 48% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180706005353/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/06/2018 01:05 PM/DISC: 07/06/2018 01:06 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180706005353/en