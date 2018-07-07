White nationalist says he was blocked from entering Europe

BALTIMORE (AP) — A leading figure in the U.S. white nationalist movement says he was briefly detained in Iceland this week and had to return home before he could speak at a conference in Sweden.

Richard Spencer told The Associated Press on Friday that he was traveling from Baltimore to Sweden on Tuesday when Iceland authorities stopped him at the Reykjavik airport. He says he returned to the U.S. on Wednesday.

Spencer says Iceland authorities told him that they stopped him due to a "dictate" from the Polish government. In November, Poland's state-run news agency PAP said Polish authorities banned Spencer from entering 26 countries in Europe's visa-free Schengen area for five years.

Spencer coined the term "alt-right" to describe a fringe movement mixing white nationalism, anti-Semitism and other far-right extremist beliefs.