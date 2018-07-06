Graz won't bid for 2026 Olympics, misses 'political support'

VIENNA (AP) — The Austrian Olympic Committee is dropping its plan for a 2026 Winter Games hosting bid centered on the city of Graz.

The committee says "a clear political commitment and corresponding support from the Styrian provincial government - which the AOC has seen as mandatory from the beginning - has been missing until today."

The decision comes just hours after Styria announced a referendum to ask its inhabitants about the plan.

Another Austrian bid campaign with Innsbruck as the host city was dropped last year after a majority of voters in the Tyrol region were against.

Graz's exit leaves five possible bids for 2026 in contention: Turin and Milan in Italy; Stockholm; Erzurum, Turkey; Calgary, Canada; and Sapporo, Japan.

The hosting rights will be awarded in 2019.