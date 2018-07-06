New Jersey shore town banning weddings from its beach

SPRING LAKE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey shore community is banning all weddings and celebrations from its boardwalk and beach.

The Spring Lake Borough Council recently enacted the ban, citing issues with congestion. But it won't take effect until Nov. 1, so weddings that already were planned for this summer and fall still can proceed.

The town's previous policy had allowed weddings to take place on the beach with no permit, though the wedding party and guests couldn't kick other beach visitors out of gazebos or put up decorations. Town officials say the frequent parties made it harder for other beachgoers to enjoy their visits.

Neighboring beach towns require everyone to have a beach badge if the wedding takes place during beach hours.

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com