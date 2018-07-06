Southern California starts to sizzle in intense heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forecasters say a Southern California heat wave will be one for the record books.

Most of the normally temperate region is expected to broil in triple digits Friday and Saturday before getting some relief.

The heat is caused by a massive dome of high pressure, which also is expected to spread oppressive conditions into parts of Arizona, Nevada and Utah. Hot weather has stoked wildfires in the U.S. West.

In Southern California, the National Weather Service says numerous places saw temperatures above 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) before dawn. At 3 a.m., it was 98 degrees in Gaviota on the Santa Barbara County coast, about 125 miles (201 kilometers) west of Los Angeles.

Officials are urging seniors and the very young to use public facilities designated as "cooling centers."