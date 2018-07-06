Trump's UK trip includes palace pomp, aims to avoid protests

LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Britain next week will take him to a palace, a country mansion and a castle — and keep him away from noisy protests in London.

Prime Minister Theresa May's office says Trump arrives Thursday and will attend a dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace, Winston Churchill's birthplace.

The next day, he and May will visit a defense site and hold talks at Chequers, the prime minister's country retreat. Then Trump will travel to Windsor Castle for an audience with Queen Elizabeth II.

The Friday itinerary keeps the president away from London, where anti-Trump protests are expected.

Trump plans to spend the weekend in Scotland, where he owns two golf courses. He's due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland July 16.