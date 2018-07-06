New Faces: Atwell Hires Rod Townsend as Director of Operations, Oil & Gas

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2018--Atwell is excited to introduce Rod Townsend as Director of Operations, Oil & Gas. In this role, Rod will support Atwell’s Oil & Gas teams based in Houston and San Antonio, Texas and in project offices within this region. With more than 25 years of professional experience, this veteran of the United States Marine Corps brings a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership acumen to his new position.

Townsend’s responsibilities will center on attending to client needs and growing Atwell’s Oil & Gas practice throughout the region. Townsend explains that his work ensures that project milestones are met and deliverables are both accurate and timely.

“The job description is about managing utilization and resources, but I see it as a matter of managing and assigning value to priorities. My ten years in the Marine Corps started after I’d begun my career in engineering. That time taught me the importance of leadership—how to direct and empower teams in ways that give them a reason to want to follow you.”

Working primarily with communication assignments, he served on multiple deployments, including Iraq. “It was the fulfilment of a life-long desire to serve, and the experience transcends the work I do today,” said Townsend.

Most recently, Townsend has ascended through project management positions with G2 Integrated Solutions providing asset management, risk assessment, and consulting engineering services for builders and owner/operators of oil and gas pipelines.

His responsibilities within Atwell’s growing national oil and gas-related business practice will include coordinating and ensuring safety in the field, and he will provide oversight of integrity assessments, engineering, design, and operations for pipelines and related facilities.

“Rod will be a great asset for this growing segment of our business,” said Atwell Vice President Drew Celovsky. “We need strong, experienced leaders to oversee the oil and gas operations at Atwell, and his technical expertise, combined with his stellar management approach, enhances our leadership team greatly.”

ABOUT ATWELL, LLC: Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering and construction services firm with professionals across the country that deliver a broad range of strategic and creative solutions to clients in a variety of industries including oil and gas, power and energy, and real estate and land development. They provide comprehensive turnkey services including land and ROW support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental science, and project and program management.

