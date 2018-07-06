Multipure Acquires Rainshow’r Manufacturing, Inc.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2018--Multipure International (Multipure) has purchased Rainshow’r Manufacturing, Inc., acquiring its facilities, product lines, and intellectual property. Rainshow’r will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of Multipure, under the name Rainshower.

A factor in Multipure’s acquisition of Rainshower is the synergy between the two companies; Multipure’s drinking water treatment products and Rainshower’s water treatment products are complementary. Multipure has been selling Rainshower shower, bath, and garden water treatment products for years. In addition, both businesses are family-owned and operated, with existing parallels between Multipure’s and Rainshower’s product vision and relationships with Dealers and customers. Multipure has had a long-standing, amicable business relationship with Rainshower.

Multipure President Zachary Rice is enthusiastic about offering both product lines under the larger Multipure umbrella.

“Our mission is to continue to provide Rainshower’s Dealers and customers with the high-quality products and services they expect and deserve,” commented Rice.

The integration will incur minimal effect on existing relationships between Rainshower and its Dealers, and the same high-quality Rainshower products will still be available alongside complementary Multipure drinking water products.

“Together we can more effectively provide superior water treatment products to all those seeking better water for their homes and families, both now and in the future,” said Rice.

Rainshower has been a pioneer in the shower filter industry, designing and manufacturing shower, bath, and garden filters for more than twenty years. Dedicated to customer satisfaction, quality and innovation, Rainshower is committed to the idea that everyone deserves safe, healthy, and chlorine-free water for their shower, bath, and garden.

Founded in 1970, Multipure is an industry leader in the manufacture and distribution of drinking water systems and compressed solid carbon block filters. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Multipure employs over 200 people, and is committed to being a company that provides the people of the world with the best quality drinking water at an affordable price. Multipure is a member of the Water Quality Association, the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, and the Better Business Bureau.

