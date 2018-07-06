WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

World Cup digest moves separately.

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — Roger Federer and Serena Williams try to avoid further upsets at Wimbledon in the third round underway. Federer will play Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany and Williams faces Kristina Mladenovic of France. Developing.

— With:

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

— Sidebars on merit.

CAR--F1-BRITISH GP

SILVERSTONE, England — Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas are fastest during an incident-packed opening practice for the British Grand Prix. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 280 words, photos. Will be updated with second practice.

CRI--WEST INDIES-BANGLADESH

NORTH SOUND, Antigua — The West Indies should wrap a win against Bangladesh on day three of the first test. Bangladesh is 62-6 in its second innings, trailing the home side by 301 runs. Match starts at 1400 GMT.

CRI--ZIMBABWE-AUSTRALIA

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Australia struggles to overcome a weakened Zimbabwe by five wickets on the penultimate ball in the last round-robin match of the Twenty20 tri-series. SENT: 380 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

CARDIFF, Wales — India can clinch the three-match Twenty20 series against England in the second match at Sophia Gardens, after winning the first by eight wickets. Match starts at 1630 GMT.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-MOVISTAR

CHOLET, France — The Movistar team is launching a three-man attack to foil Chris Froome's quest to win a fifth Tour de France. While most teams appoint one clear leader to fight for the title, Movistar says Nairo Quintana, Alejandro Valderde and Mikel Landa all start the race on Saturday with options to become their No. 1 rider. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 550 words, photos shortly.

— With:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — A daily gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the Tour de France route. By Andrew Dampf and Joseph Wilson.

Other stories:

— GLF--LPGA TOUR — Kirk shoots 10-under 62 for 1st round lead. By Bill Huber. SENT: 520 words, photos.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — Crusaders beat Highlanders 45-22, Reds beat Rebels. SENT: 350 words.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Turner homers twice, Nationals rally past Marlins. SENT: 1230 words, photo.

