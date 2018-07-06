Construction Machinery Procurement Report: Pricing Trends and Procurement Insights Now Available From SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This report offers procurement market intelligence insights to help category managers identify potential cost-saving opportunities available in the construction machinery category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180706005204/en/

Construction Machinery Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our procurement reports for the offer a comprehensive analysis of the spend dynamics and future supply market scenario. They also provide information on the major category growth drivers and the procurement pain points to help the buyers overcome market challenges and reduce their category spend.

“One of the best procurement practices for the buyers is to deploy asset performance management systems, as they play a key role in reducing the need for unnecessary maintenance,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. “Also, buyers should focus on minimizing ad-hoc purchases as it helps to ensure effective low-cost procurement of construction machinery.”

Looking for more procurement insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the construction machinery market.

The rise in the use of advanced technological tools The incorporation of communication and collaboration tools such as telematics for enabling fleet management Growing demand for compact construction machinery

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: .

Report scope snapshot: Construction machinery market

Market Insights

Category spend growth Spend segmentation by region Regional spend dynamics To know more,

Category Pricing Insights

Overview of pricing models Comparison of pricing models Supply chain margins To know more,

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices Procurement best practices Sustainability practices To know more,

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, , provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180706005204/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT OTHER MANUFACTURING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/06/2018 09:30 AM/DISC: 07/06/2018 09:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180706005204/en