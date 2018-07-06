Megazone's Biometrics Solution MINE PASS to Have Acquired Official FIDO Certification™ from FIDO Alliance, a Global Organization for Standards-Based Interoperable Authentication

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2018--MEGAZONE, (Chief Strategy Officer, Max Lee), Korea’s biggest AWS partner and cloud-specialized IT company announced that in the FIDO (Fast Identity Online) Interoperability Test, which was held on May 2 and May 3, 2018, the company's solution, Mine Pass was recognized for its suitability of the UAF server and passed the final certification process.

MEGAZONE, Korea's biggest AWS partner and cloud-specialized IT company, in the FIDO Interoperability Test Megazone's Mine Pass was recognized for its suitability of the UAF server and passed the final certification process. An Image of FIDO UAF Certification for Megazone Corporation's MINE PASS FIDO CLOUD. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Universal Authentication Framework (UAF) method which Megazone's solution Mine Pass acquired approval for is a standard that implements strong security utilizing biometric information, without the need for setting up a password.

Mine Pass is a solution developed by Megazone's Cloud Solution Center to enable online users to use services on their computers or in the mobile environment without having to worry about online password phishing.

FIDO Alliance, a global security certification consortium, was established in July 2012 to set technical standards for FIDO, an authentication method utilizing fingerprint, facial recognition, voices, iris, and other biometric technologies online. Member organizations include Samsung Electronics, CrucialTec, Google, Lenovo, Mastercard, Microsoft, PayPal, LG Electronics, BC card and more.

In addition, the FIDO Alliance announced its global collaboration with the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), an international web standards organization, to officially announce the launch of FIDO2, an online certification standardization technology empowering the Internet users around the world to more convenient and secure online environments.

The advantages of Mine Pass include that it can protect personal information (biometrics information) by decoupling biometric information and separating local authentication along with remote authentication. It is possible to add various authentication means that customers want also. With a separate SDK and the integrated authentication application, it is available for mobile-free customers as well.

In addition, with QR interface samples and guidelines provided for PC TO APP transactions, scalability can be ensured as a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) model immediately while authentication cost as well as time be reduced dramatically.

"Utilizing Megazone’s Mine Pass, we will be able to customize development and deployment to meet the needs of enterprise customers in addition to SaaS services in the future, and will provide customers with a market-proven solution that has been officially accredited by FIDO." said Max Lee, CSO of Megazone Corporation.

About Megazone

Megazone is a cloud-specialized IT company located in Seoul, South Korea, aiming to become a 'Cloud Innovator' with 500+ employees focused on 'cloud' as their next-gen business. Since its foundation in 1998, Megazone has been delivering unmatched business experiences and know-hows in Cloud & Hosting, Digital Marketing and Digital Agency areas. Leveraging this expertise, Megazone signed a partnership with AWS for the 1st time in Korea and has contributed to the growth of the Korean cloud market ever since. Later on, Megazone became the 1st Premier Consulting Partner of AWS in Korea in 2015, among only 77 others worldwide, and has been providing cloud services to global customers as well. Megazone offers a full life cycle of cloud services based on the holistic methodology, including cloud adoption, implementation, deployment, operation, security/back-up, support, managed services and optimization, to more than 600 customers, e.g., LG Electronics, SM Entertainment, Nexon, SK telecom, Doosan, Asiana Airlines, etc.

