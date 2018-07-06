Market Opportunity Analysis Study for a Vacuum Packaging Company: Insights on Analyzing Positioning Strategies | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market opportunity analysis study on the vacuum packaging industry. A leading vacuum packaging company wanted to measure the potential market opportunities and execute a robust strategy to leverage potential opportunities.

According to the experts at Infiniti, “Today, vacuum packaging organizations are facing challenges on the production floor that affect the production and overall operational efficiency.”

As most of the brands continue to demand quick turnarounds and fast time-to-market, vacuum packaging companies are looking to increase their productivity and automation throughout their production process to remove bottlenecks in the manufacturing process. Irrespective of the growth opportunities predominant throughout the vacuum packaging industry, a number of companies are overwhelmed by staffing challenges. Mainly, companies are facing concerns over bringing in new employees representing the younger generation of the workforce.

The market opportunity analysis solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to examine the impact of the current market trend in the industry and create new opportunities. The client was able to find customer needs and consequently design and deliver product and service experiences to boost customer satisfaction.

This market opportunity analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This market opportunity analysis solution provided predictive insights on:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

