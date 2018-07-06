Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 6, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or t-storm;82;75;A little a.m. rain;84;76;WSW;8;85%;79%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;115;95;Sunlit and hot;114;92;NNW;7;25%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;98;71;Sunny and very warm;99;71;W;15;26%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;79;69;Humid with some sun;85;70;ENE;10;64%;4%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;77;56;Partly sunny;75;57;NE;7;56%;14%;8

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;76;58;Plenty of clouds;75;56;SE;8;60%;35%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;111;81;Sunny and hot;109;80;SSW;7;13%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;84;66;Partly sunny, warm;86;63;WNW;10;47%;26%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, warm;84;63;Mostly cloudy;79;56;S;5;67%;58%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;93;73;Plenty of sunshine;92;74;S;7;47%;30%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;57;45;Mainly cloudy;58;54;NNW;6;80%;21%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;117;85;Sunny and seasonable;115;84;N;10;12%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;96;74;Decreasing clouds;90;74;SW;6;65%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;80;69;A t-storm in spots;79;69;W;11;76%;66%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;A p.m. t-storm;92;80;W;8;65%;72%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;81;70;Partly sunny;82;71;WSW;10;70%;8%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;A morning t-storm;88;75;SE;5;57%;85%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;89;64;Heavy thunderstorms;76;62;W;9;87%;88%;4

Berlin, Germany;Not as warm;78;55;Partial sunshine;78;58;NW;11;42%;16%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Some brightening;64;49;Cloudy;64;49;SE;8;70%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;78;46;Sunny and nice;80;46;NE;7;44%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A heavy thunderstorm;80;63;Clouds breaking;81;59;NNW;13;43%;1%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;81;58;Clouds and sun, warm;82;57;N;6;43%;13%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warmer;87;63;A heavy thunderstorm;84;66;NE;4;69%;80%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Heavy thunderstorms;82;64;Showers and t-storms;79;59;NNW;7;73%;65%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;55;52;A shower or two;56;48;SE;9;85%;67%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;83;56;Sunshine and nice;83;57;NW;4;28%;2%;9

Busan, South Korea;A bit of rain;74;69;Partly sunny, breezy;76;68;NE;17;64%;17%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;102;77;Sunny and hot;102;76;NNW;9;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;Sunny and warm;74;49;E;5;47%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;81;67;A shower or t-storm;80;67;ESE;4;68%;67%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;83;A t-storm around;97;84;SW;10;56%;55%;5

Chicago, United States;Not as warm;76;63;Sunny and nice;78;65;E;8;44%;6%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;89;80;A morning shower;86;80;WSW;13;74%;80%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;71;56;Mostly sunny;74;57;N;9;62%;30%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;84;77;Partly sunny;84;77;W;9;79%;36%;8

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;94;77;A shower or t-storm;95;76;ESE;7;54%;74%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. shower or two;82;70;A shower in the a.m.;83;70;S;12;81%;80%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;100;83;Hot with hazy sun;102;85;N;6;52%;10%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;91;65;Partly sunny, warm;96;66;S;7;31%;43%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;94;82;A t-storm around;94;81;S;7;67%;84%;11

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sunshine;92;72;Sun and clouds;90;73;SE;6;57%;9%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;70;53;Fog, then some sun;75;54;E;8;63%;21%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;100;69;Sunny and hot;100;71;NNE;8;20%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and beautiful;81;67;Plenty of sunshine;78;68;NE;7;73%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;100;82;Some brightening;94;80;E;3;73%;74%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;61;47;A morning shower;65;49;SE;9;68%;57%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;89;75;A t-storm in spots;89;76;E;8;61%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;68;56;A thundershower;73;59;NNW;12;67%;63%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. showers;86;77;A t-storm or two;89;77;WSW;11;82%;93%;6

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;91;82;A morning shower;90;81;SE;7;73%;55%;6

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;88;75;Showers around;87;75;ENE;18;61%;82%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;84;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;71;W;8;74%;74%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;Warm with hazy sun;102;79;N;10;43%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;81;69;Plenty of sunshine;84;70;ENE;9;61%;3%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;90;69;Brilliant sunshine;92;72;S;6;50%;19%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;103;84;Sunshine and warm;101;83;N;9;42%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;57;36;Partly sunny;59;40;NNW;6;52%;27%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;96;62;Plenty of sunshine;95;65;N;5;14%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;93;84;Hazy sun and breezy;93;85;WSW;15;58%;27%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;84;70;Heavy thunderstorms;83;70;SE;5;82%;98%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;102;81;Some sun;102;81;SSW;14;36%;7%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;86;61;A morning t-storm;79;59;NNW;9;54%;59%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm in spots;91;80;ENE;14;60%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;89;70;Nice with some sun;88;69;W;5;58%;13%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;94;79;A thunderstorm;92;79;S;6;76%;63%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;90;74;A morning shower;89;74;SE;5;78%;66%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;63;27;Partly sunny;62;24;NE;6;20%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;85;75;A t-storm around;85;74;SW;6;77%;66%;6

Lima, Peru;Low clouds may break;65;60;Episodes of sunshine;65;60;SSW;6;76%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;79;64;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;NNW;9;58%;4%;11

London, United Kingdom;Warm with some sun;84;63;Some sun and warm;84;62;NNE;6;47%;13%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine;106;80;Very hot;101;73;S;6;31%;3%;12

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;70;Mostly sunny;82;70;E;6;66%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;89;65;Mostly sunny, warm;93;66;ESE;5;34%;8%;11

Male, Maldives;A.M. showers, cloudy;85;79;A downpour;87;82;WNW;11;73%;80%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;90;77;Partly sunny;89;77;NE;4;70%;44%;9

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;86;78;Morning showers;86;77;S;7;81%;93%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;58;48;Spotty showers;54;48;W;22;69%;78%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;53;A p.m. t-storm;72;55;E;5;61%;82%;12

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;90;78;A shower or t-storm;89;79;E;7;66%;74%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, nice;74;57;Mostly cloudy;72;58;NW;10;65%;44%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;84;75;Nice with some sun;82;75;SSW;14;69%;66%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;56;52;Rain;56;50;ESE;12;80%;96%;1

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;73;57;Mostly sunny;80;63;SW;4;43%;1%;9

Moscow, Russia;Some sun, pleasant;73;55;A shower in the a.m.;72;57;WNW;7;58%;67%;6

Mumbai, India;Downpours;88;80;Showers and t-storms;86;79;WSW;7;81%;84%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;72;50;Rain and drizzle;71;54;S;8;60%;78%;8

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;83;65;Mostly sunny;79;64;S;10;36%;2%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;101;74;Sunny and hot;100;72;NW;8;29%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;67;48;Abundant sunshine;67;51;E;9;58%;0%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;81;74;Rain and a t-storm;80;73;E;8;82%;91%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;80;58;Mostly sunny;76;53;NE;7;37%;7%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with some sun;72;52;Partly sunny, warmer;82;56;SW;8;43%;4%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;77;ESE;16;78%;75%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;76;Showers and t-storms;86;77;NW;8;83%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;87;74;Brief p.m. showers;88;74;E;5;76%;82%;9

Paris, France;Some sun;83;62;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;NE;6;45%;16%;8

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;66;50;Partly sunny;67;51;E;10;64%;6%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;88;79;A t-storm or two;90;79;WSW;11;72%;78%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;86;74;Rain and drizzle;87;74;SSE;15;78%;86%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;94;73;A t-storm in spots;94;74;E;5;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as warm;76;58;Partly sunny;77;57;WNW;8;20%;5%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;81;62;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;E;6;53%;8%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;72;49;Clouds and sun;75;49;S;8;41%;31%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;79;61;Sunshine, pleasant;80;64;SW;7;62%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;82;74;Showers around;82;72;SE;11;68%;81%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;51;45;A little a.m. rain;52;45;WSW;8;82%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;72;55;Mostly cloudy;70;55;NW;9;73%;28%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and humid;83;67;Clouds and sun;82;68;NNW;4;67%;0%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;107;84;Sunlit, seasonable;112;85;ESE;7;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;88;65;A thunderstorm;91;65;WNW;8;43%;71%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cool;65;56;A p.m. t-storm;65;56;NNW;9;89%;78%;2

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then some sun;73;57;Clouds, then sun;71;56;W;11;59%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;66;Showers and t-storms;78;66;ENE;7;73%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;79;Hazy sun and breezy;85;79;E;16;70%;44%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;78;64;Nice with some sun;80;65;N;6;80%;10%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;82;58;Partly sunny;82;58;W;8;27%;7%;14

Santiago, Chile;Rain tapering off;54;33;Partial sunshine;59;36;ENE;3;52%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Hazy sunshine;87;74;Mostly sunny;87;75;NE;6;70%;33%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;Mostly sunny;79;59;NNW;7;67%;4%;11

Seattle, United States;Not as warm;75;59;Partly sunny;73;57;N;6;61%;26%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun, nice;80;66;Mostly sunny, nice;84;64;E;6;51%;7%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;86;79;Remaining cloudy;86;79;ENE;13;78%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;89;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;80;SE;8;78%;67%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy thunderstorm;83;61;Heavy thunderstorms;74;60;W;6;78%;84%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;78;Some hazy sun;86;79;ENE;15;66%;55%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;80;57;Sun and some clouds;72;55;NW;8;47%;30%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;49;Cooler with sunshine;65;49;WSW;16;49%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;93;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;ESE;4;69%;77%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;64;57;Thundershowers;71;59;NNW;10;74%;70%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;101;77;Sunny and hot;104;78;NE;7;20%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny and hot;93;65;Partly sunny;88;67;NNW;13;52%;70%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hotter;107;78;Sunny and hot;104;82;E;7;8%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;90;77;Plenty of sunshine;91;76;ENE;8;51%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, warm;94;71;A t-storm in spots;87;68;E;5;60%;57%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Humid with rain;76;72;Some brightening;84;75;S;13;76%;13%;5

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and cooler;73;58;Sunny and beautiful;76;62;S;6;51%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;86;73;Sunny and nice;86;73;SSW;6;59%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;69;Sunny and nice;89;70;SE;10;45%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as warm;76;47;Mostly sunny;70;41;N;10;46%;9%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;71;57;A shower in the a.m.;69;55;NE;5;65%;57%;8

Vienna, Austria;Heavy thunderstorms;77;63;Clouds breaking;80;60;NW;10;45%;2%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;92;78;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;W;6;64%;79%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny intervals;73;54;Rather cloudy;74;54;NW;9;63%;42%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;81;59;A shower or t-storm;81;59;N;10;52%;81%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;55;53;Very windy;58;51;NNW;30;83%;93%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;84;78;Showers, some heavy;88;78;SW;8;78%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;100;66;Not as hot;91;66;NE;4;36%;22%;11

