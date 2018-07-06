Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 6, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or t-storm;28;24;A little a.m. rain;29;24;WSW;13;85%;79%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;46;35;Sunlit and hot;46;33;NNW;11;25%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny and very warm;37;21;W;24;26%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;26;21;Humid with some sun;30;21;ENE;17;64%;4%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;25;13;Partly sunny;24;14;NE;10;56%;14%;8

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;25;14;Plenty of clouds;24;13;SE;12;60%;35%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;44;27;Sunny and hot;43;27;SSW;11;13%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;29;19;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;WNW;15;47%;26%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, warm;29;17;Mostly cloudy;26;13;S;8;67%;58%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;34;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;S;11;47%;30%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;14;7;Mainly cloudy;14;12;NNW;9;80%;21%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;47;30;Sunny and seasonable;46;29;N;15;12%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;35;24;Decreasing clouds;32;23;SW;9;65%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;26;21;W;18;76%;66%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;W;13;65%;72%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;Partly sunny;28;22;WSW;16;70%;8%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;34;23;A morning t-storm;31;24;SE;8;57%;85%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;32;18;Heavy thunderstorms;24;17;W;14;87%;88%;4

Berlin, Germany;Not as warm;26;13;Partial sunshine;26;15;NW;17;42%;16%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Some brightening;18;9;Cloudy;18;10;SE;12;70%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;26;8;Sunny and nice;27;8;NE;11;44%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A heavy thunderstorm;26;17;Clouds breaking;27;15;NNW;21;43%;1%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;27;15;Clouds and sun, warm;28;14;N;9;43%;13%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warmer;31;17;A heavy thunderstorm;29;19;NE;7;69%;80%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Heavy thunderstorms;28;18;Showers and t-storms;26;15;NNW;11;73%;65%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;13;11;A shower or two;13;9;SE;14;85%;67%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;28;13;Sunshine and nice;29;14;NW;7;28%;2%;9

Busan, South Korea;A bit of rain;23;20;Partly sunny, breezy;24;20;NE;27;64%;17%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and hot;39;24;NNW;14;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Sunny and warm;23;9;E;9;47%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;27;19;A shower or t-storm;27;20;ESE;6;68%;67%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;28;A t-storm around;36;29;SW;16;56%;55%;5

Chicago, United States;Not as warm;24;17;Sunny and nice;26;18;E;12;44%;6%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;32;27;A morning shower;30;26;WSW;21;74%;80%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;22;13;Mostly sunny;23;14;N;14;62%;30%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny;29;25;W;15;79%;36%;8

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;34;25;A shower or t-storm;35;24;ESE;12;54%;74%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;A shower in the a.m.;28;21;S;19;81%;80%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;38;28;Hot with hazy sun;39;29;N;10;52%;10%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;33;18;Partly sunny, warm;36;19;S;11;31%;43%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;35;28;A t-storm around;34;27;S;11;67%;84%;11

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sunshine;33;22;Sun and clouds;32;23;SE;10;57%;9%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;21;12;Fog, then some sun;24;12;E;12;63%;21%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;21;Sunny and hot;38;22;NNE;12;20%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and beautiful;27;20;Plenty of sunshine;26;20;NE;12;73%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;38;28;Some brightening;35;27;E;6;73%;74%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;16;8;A morning shower;19;10;SE;14;68%;57%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;13;61%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;20;14;A thundershower;23;15;NNW;19;67%;63%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. showers;30;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;WSW;18;82%;93%;6

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;33;28;A morning shower;32;27;SE;11;73%;55%;6

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;31;24;Showers around;31;24;ENE;29;61%;82%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;29;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;22;W;13;74%;74%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;37;26;Warm with hazy sun;39;26;N;16;43%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;27;20;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;ENE;14;61%;3%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;32;20;Brilliant sunshine;34;22;S;10;50%;19%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;40;29;Sunshine and warm;38;28;N;15;42%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;14;2;Partly sunny;15;5;NNW;10;52%;27%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;36;17;Plenty of sunshine;35;18;N;8;14%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;34;29;Hazy sun and breezy;34;29;WSW;25;58%;27%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Heavy thunderstorms;28;21;SE;8;82%;98%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;27;Some sun;39;27;SSW;23;36%;7%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;30;16;A morning t-storm;26;15;NNW;14;54%;59%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;22;60%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;Nice with some sun;31;20;W;8;58%;13%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;35;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;S;10;76%;63%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;32;23;A morning shower;32;23;SE;7;78%;66%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;17;-3;Partly sunny;17;-4;NE;10;20%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm around;29;23;SW;10;77%;66%;6

Lima, Peru;Low clouds may break;18;16;Episodes of sunshine;19;16;SSW;10;76%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;26;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;NNW;15;58%;4%;11

London, United Kingdom;Warm with some sun;29;17;Some sun and warm;29;17;NNE;10;47%;13%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine;41;27;Very hot;38;23;S;10;31%;3%;12

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;E;10;66%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;32;18;Mostly sunny, warm;34;19;ESE;7;34%;8%;11

Male, Maldives;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;26;A downpour;31;28;WNW;18;73%;80%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;NE;7;70%;44%;9

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;Morning showers;30;25;S;11;81%;93%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;14;9;Spotty showers;12;9;W;35;69%;78%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;E;9;61%;82%;12

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;32;25;A shower or t-storm;32;26;E;11;66%;74%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, nice;23;14;Mostly cloudy;22;14;NW;16;65%;44%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;29;24;Nice with some sun;28;24;SSW;23;69%;66%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;13;11;Rain;13;10;ESE;20;80%;96%;1

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;23;14;Mostly sunny;26;17;SW;6;43%;1%;9

Moscow, Russia;Some sun, pleasant;23;13;A shower in the a.m.;22;14;WNW;12;58%;67%;6

Mumbai, India;Downpours;31;27;Showers and t-storms;30;26;WSW;11;81%;84%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;Rain and drizzle;22;12;S;12;60%;78%;8

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;28;18;Mostly sunny;26;18;S;16;36%;2%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;38;23;Sunny and hot;38;22;NW;13;29%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;20;9;Abundant sunshine;20;10;E;15;58%;0%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;27;23;Rain and a t-storm;26;23;E;13;82%;91%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;27;14;Mostly sunny;24;11;NE;11;37%;7%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with some sun;22;11;Partly sunny, warmer;28;13;SW;12;43%;4%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;25;ESE;25;78%;75%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NW;12;83%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;30;23;Brief p.m. showers;31;23;E;8;76%;82%;9

Paris, France;Some sun;28;16;Partly sunny, warm;30;18;NE;9;45%;16%;8

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;10;Partly sunny;19;10;E;17;64%;6%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;31;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;WSW;17;72%;78%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;23;Rain and drizzle;30;23;SSE;23;78%;86%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;23;A t-storm in spots;35;23;E;9;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as warm;25;14;Partly sunny;25;14;WNW;12;20%;5%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;27;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;E;10;53%;8%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;22;10;Clouds and sun;24;9;S;13;41%;31%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;16;Sunshine, pleasant;27;18;SW;12;62%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;28;23;Showers around;28;22;SE;17;68%;81%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;11;7;A little a.m. rain;11;7;WSW;13;82%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;22;13;Mostly cloudy;21;13;NW;14;73%;28%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and humid;28;20;Clouds and sun;28;20;NNW;7;67%;0%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;42;29;Sunlit, seasonable;44;30;ESE;12;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;A thunderstorm;33;19;WNW;12;43%;71%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cool;18;14;A p.m. t-storm;19;14;NNW;14;89%;78%;2

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then some sun;23;14;Clouds, then sun;21;13;W;17;59%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Showers and t-storms;26;19;ENE;11;73%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;26;Hazy sun and breezy;30;26;E;25;70%;44%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;Nice with some sun;27;18;N;10;80%;10%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;28;14;Partly sunny;28;14;W;13;27%;7%;14

Santiago, Chile;Rain tapering off;12;1;Partial sunshine;15;2;ENE;4;52%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Hazy sunshine;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;24;NE;9;70%;33%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Mostly sunny;26;15;NNW;11;67%;4%;11

Seattle, United States;Not as warm;24;15;Partly sunny;23;14;N;10;61%;26%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun, nice;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;E;9;51%;7%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;30;26;Remaining cloudy;30;26;ENE;20;78%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;SE;13;78%;67%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy thunderstorm;28;16;Heavy thunderstorms;23;15;W;10;78%;84%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Some hazy sun;30;26;ENE;24;66%;55%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;27;14;Sun and some clouds;22;13;NW;13;47%;30%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;9;Cooler with sunshine;18;9;WSW;26;49%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;ESE;7;69%;77%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;18;14;Thundershowers;22;15;NNW;16;74%;70%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and hot;40;25;NE;12;20%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny and hot;34;18;Partly sunny;31;20;NNW;22;52%;70%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hotter;42;26;Sunny and hot;40;28;E;11;8%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;32;25;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;ENE;13;51%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, warm;34;22;A t-storm in spots;31;20;E;8;60%;57%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Humid with rain;25;22;Some brightening;29;24;S;21;76%;13%;5

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and cooler;23;15;Sunny and beautiful;24;17;S;10;51%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;Sunny and nice;30;23;SSW;10;59%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;21;Sunny and nice;32;21;SE;16;45%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as warm;25;8;Mostly sunny;21;5;N;16;46%;9%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;22;14;A shower in the a.m.;21;13;NE;9;65%;57%;8

Vienna, Austria;Heavy thunderstorms;25;17;Clouds breaking;26;15;NW;17;45%;2%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;W;10;64%;79%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny intervals;23;12;Rather cloudy;23;12;NW;14;63%;42%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;27;15;A shower or t-storm;27;15;N;15;52%;81%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;11;Very windy;15;11;NNW;48;83%;93%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;29;26;Showers, some heavy;31;25;SW;14;78%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;38;19;Not as hot;33;19;NE;7;36%;22%;11

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather