Putin urges closer international cybersecurity cooperation

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has called for closer international cooperation in fending off cyberattacks.

Speaking Friday at a cybersecurity conference in Moscow, Putin said it's important to develop common cybersecurity standards that take into account interests of all nations. He noted that cyberthreats have mounted around the world.

The Russian leader noted that the number of cyberattacks on Russia has increased by one-third in the first quarter of 2018, compared to the same period last year.

He said that Russia would work to develop an automated system facilitating information exchange between businesses and law enforcement agencies to help enhance cybersecurity.

Putin didn't address allegations that government-sponsored Russian hackers have meddled in the U.S. 2016 presidential elections. Moscow has strongly denied interfering in the vote.