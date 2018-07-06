Taiwan honors hospitals for humanitarian work overseas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Friday presented medals to three local hospitals in recognition of their international humanitarian efforts and contributions to "medical diplomacy."

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu conferred the Friend of Foreign Service Medal on Chio Chung-ching, superintendent of Chi-Mei Hospital, Liang Cheng-loong, chief of the Department of International Medicine at E-Da Hospital, and Lin Fang-yue, superintendent of Far Eastern Memorial Hospital.

In a statement, Wu said Chi-Mei Hospital has been sending doctors to El Salvador to help train the country's medical staff, notably in the field of cancer treatment, and has also provided medical equipment to improve the quality of care there.

Similarly, E-Da Hospital has provided El Salvador and Haiti with humanitarian assistance, including training programs for their medical personnel to improve the two countries' quality of medical care, the statement said.

Far Eastern Memorial Hospital has been working with the Taipei-based International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) to help Belize with a project to prevent and control chronic renal failure, including establishing training programs for medical specialists and dialysis nurses in the country, MOFA said.

Taiwan will continue to contribute to humanitarian efforts overseas, Wu said, while thanking the hospitals for promoting the island's "soft power" (in health care) around the world. (By Elaine Hou and Ko Lin)