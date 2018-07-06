Federer, Serena try to avoid more upsets at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer and Serena Williams will try to avoid further upsets at Wimbledon as the third round begins on Friday.

Federer was set to play Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany and Williams faced Kristina Mladenovic of France as they continue their quests for a ninth and eighth Wimbledon title, respectively.

Williams finds herself the favorite again after defending champion Garbine Muguruza lost on Thursday, meaning only two of the top-eight seeded women are still in the field.

No. 3 Marin Cilic also lost on Thursday, becoming the third of the men's top-10 seeds to go out.

Five-time champion Venus Williams was also in action, facing Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

