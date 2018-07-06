Cars burned in French city over fatal police shooting

People walk past a charred car during a march after police shot of a driver apparently trying to avoid an identity check earlier this week, Thursday,
A woman passes by a poster who reads, 'the state kills, justice for Aboubakar' referring to a driver who was shot by police two days ago in Nantes, we
Women clench their fist during a march after police shot of a driver apparently trying to avoid an identity check earlier this week, Thursday, July 5,
People observe a minute of silence during a march after police shot of a driver apparently trying to avoid an identity check earlier this week, Thursd
A family stand next to a poster who reads, 'the state kills, justice for Aboubakar' referring to a driver who was shot by police two days ago in Nante
People walk past a charred car during a march after police shot of a driver apparently trying to avoid an identity check earlier this week, Thursday,
Residents lay flowers where police shot of a driver apparently trying to avoid an identity check earlier this week, Thursday, July 5, 2018 in Nantes,
People gather before a silent march at the site where police shot of a driver apparently trying to avoid an identity check earlier this week, Thursday
Girls lay flowers at the site where police shot of a driver apparently trying to avoid an identity check earlier this week, Thursday, July 5, 2018 in
People gather for a silent march after police shot of a driver apparently trying to avoid an identity check earlier this week, Thursday, July 5, 2018
PARIS (AP) — France's western city of Nantes has seen a third night of tensions, with dozens of cars being torched to protest a fatal police shooting of a driver who was apparently trying to avoid an identity check.
No clashes, however, between police and protesters were reported overnight, unlike previous nights.
French media said around 50 cars were burned and the facade of a local school was blackened, although it escaped serious damage.
On Thursday evening, hundreds of people marched silently to protest the death of the 22-year-old driver. His shooting sparked two nights of violence, with protesters clashing with riot police, burning cars and stores.
Authorities say the driver, who died from a single bullet wound, had been sought by police under a year-old arrest warrant for an alleged robbery.