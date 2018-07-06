China warns of 'biggest trade war in history,' vows 'counterattack' against US tariffs

The Chinese government said that it was "forced to counterattack" against US punitive tariffs on its imports, which went into effect early on Friday.

A statement from the Chinese Commerce Ministry denounced US actions as "a violation of world trade rules" and warned that the current dispute between both countries was launching the "biggest trade war in history."

US President Donald Trump began the trade dispute when he imposed 25 percent duties on approximately $34 billion (€29 billion) in Chinese machinery, electronics and high-tech equipment including autos, computer hard drives and LEDs.

The long-threatened tariffs went into effect on Friday as months of dialogue between the world's two largest economies failed to reach a solution or lessen Washington's outrage over its current trade imbalance with the Asian giant.

The US trade deficit in goods with China stood at a record $375 billion in 2017.

The Trump administration accuses China of building its emerging industrial dominance by "stealing the crown jewels" of American technological know-how through cyber-theft, forced transfers of intellectual property, state-sponsored corporate acquisitions and other underhand practices.

China to appeal at WTO

Lu Kang, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, confirmed to news agency AFP that his government's retaliatory tariffs were already in effect. "After the US activated its tariff measures against China, China's measures against the US took effect immediately," Lu Kang said, though he did not elaborate on the details of the measures.

Previously, Beijing had vowed to impose counter-tariffs of 25 percent would apply on US agricultural and other products worth $34 billion.

China said it plans to inform the World Trade Organization about the "situation" and work with other countries to defend the multilateral system of free trade, the ministry said.

"The Chinese side promised not to fire the first shot, but in order to defend the core interests of the country and the people, we were forced to make the necessary counterattack," the Commerce Ministry statement said.

Customs delays

Reuters news agency reported that as of Friday morning, when tariffs took effect, some major Chinese ports had delayed clearing goods from the US. If that were to persist, it could potentially disrupt imports of key products such as pork and soybeans.

An official at a company in Shanghai that handles customs clearance for importers said to Reuters that the port of Shanghai is said to have put on hold clearing some US imports through customs.

