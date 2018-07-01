I will always be biggest fan of US-Taiwan relationship: AIT Director Moy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a farewell press conference held Friday at the American Center in Taipei, Kin Moy, director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), said he would always be an advocate of a strong Taiwan-U.S. relationship.

Speaking of his next move, Moy said he would return to the U.S. Department of State Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, where he would await his next assignment.

Although he does not expect his future role to be directly related to Taiwan affairs, the director said he would continue to cheer for the work of the AIT. “Wherever I am, I will always be the biggest fan of U.S.-Taiwan relationship.”

Having served as the director of the de-facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan for three years, Moy will hand over his position to William Christensen, a former deputy director of the AIT. Christensen is a “real expert of Taiwan,” said Moy. “He is absolutely the right person for the position.”

Christensen has a calm presence. He is someone who thinks clearly about certain issues and is unafraid to move forward even in times of difficulty, said Moy, adding that he had worked with Christensen at the U.S. embassy in Beijing in the past.

Both Christensen and Greene, the newly appointed deputy director of the AIT, are good friends of Taiwan, said Moy. “They will lead AIT to even greater success in the future.”

Reflecting upon the work undertaken by the AIT over the past few years, Moy said that engagement between the U.S. and Taiwan has grown significantly, reflecting how vibrant, close, and stable the ties between the two countries have become.

At the end of his remarks at the conference, Moy expressed his gratitude towards the Taiwan government after being conferred with the Order of the Brilliant Star with a Grand Cordon by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on July 3 in recognition of his contributions to the Taiwan-U.S. relations.

“I want to express thanks to President Tsai and her fine team for their close cooperation with us and support for strong ties,” said the director. Moy’s family and colleagues at the AIT were also invited to the ceremony.