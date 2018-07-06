Polish Air Force MiG-29 jet crashes, killing the pilot

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland say that a MiG-29 military jet crashed during a night flight in the country's north. The Polish Air Force pilot was killed, despite ejecting before the crash

The Defense Ministry said the jet crashed at 1:57 a.m. Friday in fields near the town of Paslek.

The jet was stationed at the 22nd Tactical Air Base in the town of Malbork and the experienced pilot had some 800 hours of flight time.

Air Force authorities have ordered all of the Soviet-made MiG-29 jets grounded pending findings about the crash from an investigation by aviation experts.

In December, a pilot was injured when another MiG-29 crashed in Poland.