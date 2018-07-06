Indonesia students visit Taiwan to learn Chinese in government-sponsored program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A group of Indonesian students led by Taiwan Education Center Indonesia visited the Cabinet-level Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) on July 3 as part of a Chinese language study program.

Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia with robust trade ties with East Asian countries, has seen increased interest in learning Mandarin over recent years. Chinese has become one of the most popular second-language acquisition choices for Indonesian college students, according to OCAC.

Taiwan, which maintains traditional Chinese characters and boasts quality teaching materials, appeals to non-native speakers who wish to learn Chinese as a foreign language. Those studying in Taiwan, a vibrant democracy known for its hospitality for foreigners, will be able to be immersed in an open environment rich in traditional Chinese culture, OCAC said.

When receiving the students from Indonesia, Deputy Commissioner Lu Su-chen (呂素珍) of the Department of Student Affairs encouraged them to learn about the beauty of Taiwan and engage themselves in activities held by OCAC during their stay in the country. I-Shou University will serve as host of the exchange program, Lu added.

Established in August 2017, Taiwan Education Center Indonesia is committed to promoting Chinese language acquisition and tertiary education in Taiwan. The Overseas Community Affairs Council has sponsored study-in-Taiwan programs for more than 2,300 foreign students since 2012.