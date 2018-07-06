UK police race to find source of new nerve agent poisoning

A police officer guards metal fencing erected as tents are set up behind, on the end of Rollestone Street, the location of the John Baker House for ho
A police officer guards metal fencing erected on the end of Rollestone Street, the location of the John Baker House for homeless people in Salisbury,
Police at the scene where counter-terrorism officers are investigating after a couple were left in a critical condition, in Amesbury, England, Thursda
A woman looks through a gap in screens erected in Rollestone Street where counter-terrorism police are investigating after a couple were left in a cri
A worker helps erects metal fencing on the end of Rollestone Street, next to the John Baker House for homeless people at right, in Salisbury, England,
Members of the media stand outside a police cordon stopping people seeing a property shielded from view, around to the left out the picture, that poli
A white van with a trailer is allowed to pass through a police cordon as it drives around the corner before parking outside a property shielded from v
A white van with a trailer is allowed to pass through a police cordon before parking outside a property shielded from view that police have been guard
A British police community support officer guards a cordon outside the Queen Elizabeth Gardens park in Salisbury, England, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Bri
A British police community support officer guards a cordon outside the Queen Elizabeth Gardens park in Salisbury, England, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Bri
Police cordon tape hangs tied round trees within the Queen Elizabeth Gardens park in Salisbury, England, Thursday, July 5, 2018. British officials are
FILE - In this file photo taken on on Oct. 4, 1987, a Soviet army officer presents ammunition rigged with chemical agents during a visit by Western di
In this photo taken on on Oct. 4, 1987, a Soviet army serviceman in protective suit handles toxic substances during a visit by Western diplomats and j
FILE - In this Saturday, May 20, 2000 file photo, two Russian soldiers make a routine check of metal containers with toxic agents at a chemical weapon
LONDON (AP) — British police are scouring sections of Salisbury and Amesbury in southwest England, searching for a container feared to be contaminated with traces of the deadly nerve agent Novichok.
More than 100 officers are looking for clues Friday in a race to understand how two local people in Amesbury were exposed to a nerve agent that was produced in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.
Police believe they were somehow exposed to a contaminated container that may have been used in a March nerve agent attack on an ex-Russian spy and his daughter in nearby Salisbury.
The two new victims — Dawn Sturgess, 44, and Charlie Rowley, 45 — are in critical condition.
British officials blamed the March poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal on Russia. The Kremlin denies any involvement.