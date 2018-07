Wimbledon Show Court Schedules

Friday All England Lawn Tennis Club London Centre Court (from 1200 GMT)

Sam Querrey (11), United States, vs. Gael Monfils, France

Kristina Mladenovic, France, vs. Serena Williams (25), United States

Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, vs. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany

No. 1 Court (from 1200 GMT)

Taylor Fritz, United States, vs. Alexander Zverev (4), Germany

Kiki Bertens (20), Netherlands, vs. Venus Williams (9), United States

Karolina Pliskova (7), Czech Republic, vs. Mihaela Buzarnescu (29), Romania

Dennis Novak, Austria, vs. Milos Raonic (13), Canada

No. 2 Court (from 1030 GMT)

Philipp Kohlschreiber (25), Germany, vs. Kevin Anderson (8), South Africa

Julia Goerges (13), Germany, vs. Barbora Strycova (23), Czech Republic

John Isner (9), United States, vs. Radu Albot, Moldova

No. 3 Court (from 1030 GMT)

Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, vs. Madison Keys (10), United States

Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, vs. Donna Vekic, Croatia

Adrian Mannarino (22), France, vs. Daniil Medvedev, Russia

Ken Skupski and Naomi Broady, Britain, vs. Katy Dunne and Joe Salisbury, Britain

No. 12 Court (from 1030 GMT)

Lucie Safarova, Czech Republic, vs. Ekaterina Makarova, Russia

Paolo Lorenzi, Italy and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, vs. Bruno Soares, Brazil and Jamie Murray (5), Britain

Stefanos Tsitsipas (31), Greece, vs. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy

No. 18 Court (from 1030 GMT)

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, vs. Camila Giorgi, Italy

Oliver Marach, Austria and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, vs. Federico Delbonis, Argentina and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico

Guido Pella, Argentina, vs. Mackenzie Mcdonald, United States