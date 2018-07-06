|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|59
|29
|.670
|—
|New York
|56
|28
|.667
|1
|Tampa Bay
|43
|43
|.500
|15
|Toronto
|40
|46
|.465
|18
|Baltimore
|24
|62
|.279
|34
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|48
|37
|.565
|—
|Minnesota
|36
|48
|.429
|11½
|Detroit
|38
|51
|.427
|12
|Chicago
|30
|57
|.345
|19
|Kansas City
|25
|61
|.291
|23½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|58
|31
|.652
|—
|Seattle
|56
|32
|.636
|1½
|Oakland
|48
|39
|.552
|9
|Los Angeles
|44
|44
|.500
|13½
|Texas
|39
|49
|.443
|18½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Boston 3, Washington 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 2
Miami 3, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 2
Oakland 4, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 4
Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2
Houston 5, Texas 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, Toronto 3
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2
|Thursday's Games
Texas 7, Detroit 5
Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 5, Baltimore 2
Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 1
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-6) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 8-5), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Colon 5-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 6-7) at Minnesota (Lynn 5-7), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-5) at Houston (McCullers 9-3), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 8-4) at Kansas City (Hammel 2-10), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0), 10:07 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 6-8) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-6), 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Baltimore (Gausman 4-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 2-6), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 13-2) at Toronto (Happ 10-4), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-9) at Houston (Morton 10-2), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 8-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-2), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Jackson 1-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 11-4) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-5), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 4-7) at Detroit (Fiers 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Price 9-6) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0), 7:15 p.m.