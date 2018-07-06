LINE WEBTOON celebrates 4th anniversary in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Six webtoon artists who draw comics in Chinese shared their stories behind their works at an event marking the fourth anniversary of digital comic platform LINE WEBTOON in Taiwan on July 4.

The company also announced a collaborative project with Asian music streaming service KKBOX, which will provide selected hit songs to go with comic strips only available between July 4 and 9, reported Central News Agency.

South Korean cartoonist Joo Ho-min (周浩旻), who rose to fame after his comic omnibus “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” (與神同行) was adapted into the 2017 blockbuster of the same title, also appeared at the event to talk about his experience as a webtoonist.

According to Kim Jun-koo (金俊九), founder of LINE WEBTOON, a great deal of films, TV dramas, and online games in South Korea and Japan were adapted from popular comics. He looks forward to seeing more comic adaptations based on Taiwanese original webtoons through crossover collaborations, a goal the company set for 2017 and 2018.

Since its inception in July 2014, LINE WEBTOON has achieved 170 million average daily views, and an accumulated 3.6 billion views from Taiwan. The platform has published as many as 7,500 comic strips drawn by local 81 webtoonists, reported CNA.