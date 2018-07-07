Taiwan's former VP Lien Chan to meet Xi Jinping in Beijing

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Former Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Lien Chan (連戰) is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) during a visit to Beijing next week, a spokesperson for Lien's office said Friday.



According to Kuo Su-chun (郭素春), Lien will leave for China on July 12 to attend a series of activities and will meet Xi the following day in Beijing.



Kuo, however, did not give any details of what would be discussed during the meeting, except to say that Lien is willing to contribute to anything that would be conducive to peace across the Taiwan Strait and would benefit the livelihood of the Taiwan people.



Also on July 13, Lien, who served as Taiwan's vice president from 1996-2000, will attend a seminar on the rejuvenation of the Chinese people, the spokesperson said.



While in China, he will also pay tribute to his maternal grandparents at a memorial park in Shenyang and attend the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Lien Heng (連橫) Memorial Hall in Hangzhou, before returning to Taiwan on July 20.



Lien Heng, a historian who authored the General History of Taiwan, was Lien Chan's grandfather.



A 50-member delegation, including former professional baseball star Kuo Tai-yuan (郭泰源), several entrepreneurs, and other people from all walks of life, will accompany Lien on the trip to China, Kuo said.



She declined to disclose, however, whether Foxconn Technology Group Chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) and Fubon Group Chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) will be part of the delegation.