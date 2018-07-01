Son of Malaysian ex-leader spotted dining with actress in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The son of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who was arrested and charged earlier this week, was spotted wining and dining in Taipei with a Taiwanese actress, the Apple Daily reported Friday.

Najib, who unexpectedly lost general elections earlier this year, was arrested on July 3 and charged with breach of trust and abuse of power before being released on bail.

One of his sons, Mohd Nazifuddin Najib, also known as Nazif Najib, was seen dining at a steakhouse and having a massage in Taipei’s top luxury shopping district near Taipei 101 Thursday, according to the Apple Daily.

The newspaper identified the woman in Nazif’s company as a Taiwanese actress in a current Sanlih E-Television soap opera, Celia Chang (張東晴), 34.

They spent more than three hours at the steak restaurant inside the Breeze Xinyi shopping mall eating and drinking one glass of red wine after the other, while Chang seemed to be explaining the Taipei scenery outside the window, the Apple Daily reported.

The newspaper wrote that they took a taxi to a massage parlor, had a candlelight dinner, spent two hours at a pub and took another cab to the Grand Hyatt Taipei at 1 a.m.

Nazif reportedly flew back to Malaysia later Friday, while Chang’s spokesman said the Malaysian ex-premier’s son was a friend of hers, and she had acted as his guide during his short trip to Taipei.

The Apple Daily noted that apparently while he was in Taiwan, Nazif published a Facebook post defending his father against accusations of corruption and accusing the new government of “practicing feudal politics filled with vengeance.”