  1. Home
  2. World

Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/06 13:48
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Texas 022 300 000—7 8 3
Detroit 000 301 001—5 12 2

Gallardo, R.Rodriguez (6), Diekman (8), Kela (9) and Kiner-Falefa; Boyd, Lewicki (5), Farmer (7), Stumpf (8), Alcantara (9) and Hicks. W_Gallardo 3-0. L_Boyd 4-7. Sv_Kela (21). HRs_Texas, Guzman (8), Gallo (21). Detroit, Goodrum (8).

___

Baltimore 000 010 100—2 5 1
Minnesota 002 100 02x—5 9 0

Cashner, Scott (7), Brach (8) and Joseph, Sisco; Slegers, Reed (7), Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson. W_Slegers 1-0. L_Cashner 2-9. Sv_Rodney (18). HRs_Baltimore, Schoop 2 (10). Minnesota, Morrison (10).

___

Chicago 000 002 010—3 6 0
Houston 000 020 002—4 8 0

Rodon, Minaya (7), Cedeno (8), Rondon (8), Soria (9) and Narvaez; Verlander, Devenski (8), Smith (9) and Stassi. W_Smith 3-1. L_Soria 0-3. HRs_Chicago, Narvaez (2), Garcia (3). Houston, Altuve (8).

___

Los Angeles 000 100 000—1 6 0
Seattle 001 010 20x—4 9 1

Barria, Alvarez (6), Almonte (6), Bedrosian (7), Cole (8) and Maldonado; Gonzales, Pazos (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Herrmann. W_Gonzales 9-5. L_Barria 5-5. Sv_Diaz (34). HRs_Seattle, Herrmann (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 160 200 030—12 14 0
Washington 000 145 40x—14 12 1

Lopez, Conley (6), Rucinski (6), Peters (7) and Realmuto; Hellickson, J.Rodriguez (5), Kelley (6), Kintzler (7), J.Miller (8), Herrera (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino, Kieboom. W_Kelley 1-0. L_Conley 2-1. Sv_Doolittle (22). HRs_Miami, Anderson (6), Prado (1), Bour (14). Washington, Turner 2 (11).

___

Atlanta 200 000 000—2 3 1
Milwaukee 130 000 03x—7 7 0

Fried, Carle (4), S.Freeman (7), Winkler (8) and Flowers; Chacin, Jennings (8) and Kratz. W_Chacin 7-3. L_Fried 1-3. Sv_Jennings (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Perez (5).

___

St. Louis 410 004 200—11 18 0
San Francisco 000 002 000— 2 2 0

Weaver, Cecil (9) and Molina, Pena; Cueto, Blach (6), Holland (6) and Posey, Hundley. W_Weaver 5-7. L_Cueto 3-1. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (16), Bader (6), Gyorko (7). San Francisco, Hanson (6).

___

San Diego 100 013 100—6 8 0
Arizona 010 000 020—3 11 1

Lauer, Strahm (6), Makita (8), Hand (9) and Hedges; S.Miller, Chafin (6), Salas (7), Bracho (8), McFarland (9) and J.Murphy. W_Lauer 4-5. L_S.Miller 0-3. Sv_Hand (24). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (3). Arizona, Marte (7).