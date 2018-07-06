Life in Trump's Cabinet: Perks, pestering, power, putdowns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross came in for an Oval Office tongue-lashing after he used a mundane soup can as a TV prop. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis got overruled by President Donald Trump's announcement that a new "Space Force" is in the offing.

Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt finally bailed out this week, three months after his steady stream of highly publicized ethics problems brought a sharp admonition from image-conscious Trump to "knock it off."

Welcome to the Trump Cabinet, where broad opportunities to reshape the government and advance a conservative agenda come with everyday doses of presidential adulation, humiliation, perks and pestering. Sometimes all at roughly the same time.