US continues talks with Taiwan amid trade war with China: AIT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Kin Moy, director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), said Friday that the institute continues to have talks with the authorities and industries in Taiwan about the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.

“I think our colleagues in Washington especially do have a better understanding of how these issues might be impacting the economy, especially this high caliber economy in Taiwan,” said Director Moy at a farewell press conference held at Taipei’s American Center.

Having served as the director of the AIT, the de-facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan, for three years, Moy confirmed on Friday morning that he would leave his post next week. William Christensen, a former deputy director at the AIT, has been named as the new director.

Speaking on the U.S. tariffs targeting China, Moy said the institute continues to have conversations with both the authorities and people from the industries in Taiwan. Many Taiwanese manufacturers, including those in the semiconductor industry, have factories operating across the Taiwan Strait are now worried about their business falling under the purview of the tariffs.

Moy added it is also important for the U.S. authorities to learn about these worries from the people in the semiconductor sector, and that the AIT would help express their concerns to Washington.

Despite declining to discuss further about “very fluid” U.S.-China trade tension, Moy defended the policy of the U.S. government. “I think it’s important to know here as well that Taiwan and the U.S. both suffer when other economies do not play by the rules.”

The U.S. and Taiwan have maintained a positive trade relationship over the past few years, said Moy. “We look forward to more discussions with Taiwan about our common interests that can lead to good policies.”